Left Menu

President Kovind, wife board special train for his native place in UP's Kanpur

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Devi Kovind has boarded a special train from Safdarjung railway station for his native place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:19 IST
President Kovind, wife board special train for his native place in UP's Kanpur
President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Devi Kovind leave for Kanpur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Devi Kovind has boarded a special train from Safdarjung railway station for his native place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma were also present at the railway station.

It would be after a gap of 15 years that an incumbent president will travel by train. This is the first time that Kovind will visit his birthplace after becoming the president, acoording to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The train will make two stop-overs, at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the president will interact with his old acquaintances from his school days and from early days of his social service, the statement said.

On June 28, the President will board the train at Kanpur Central railway station to reach Lucknow for his two-day visit to the state capital. On June 29, he will return to New Delhi on a special flight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021