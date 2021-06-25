Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Friday approved a proposal to finance fuel imports at the rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar instead of the previous 1,500-pound rate.

The decision is expected to raise the price of gasoline for consumers but will still provide the fuel at a subsidized rate below its real market value.

