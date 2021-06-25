Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:38 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Friday approved a proposal to finance fuel imports at the rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar instead of the previous 1,500-pound rate.
The decision is expected to raise the price of gasoline for consumers but will still provide the fuel at a subsidized rate below its real market value.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement