Satyen Vaidya appointed Additional Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Shri Satyen Vaidya, B.A., LL.B., enrolled as an Advocate on 03.11.1986, has more than 31 years of practice at District Courts Shimla from 1986 to 2009 and since 2009 at Himachal Pradesh High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Service and Arbitration matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:46 IST
Satyen Vaidya appointed Additional Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Satyen Vaidya, to be an Additional Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Shri Satyen Vaidya, B.A., LL.B., enrolled as an Advocate on 03.11.1986, has more than 31 years of practice at District Courts Shimla from 1986 to 2009 and since 2009 at Himachal Pradesh High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Service and Arbitration matters.

(With Inputs from PIB)

