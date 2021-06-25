Left Menu

Terrorist neutralised in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out in the Hanjipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:52 IST
Visuals deferred by unspecified time. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out in the Hanjipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Kashmir Zone Police said that the operation is still in progress.

"Shopian Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

