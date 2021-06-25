Terrorist neutralised in J-K's Shopian encounter
One unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out in the Hanjipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
One unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out in the Hanjipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Kashmir Zone Police said that the operation is still in progress.
"Shopian Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
