Bride in UP's Auraiya calls off wedding as groom fails to read newspaper without glasses

In a unique incident, a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya called off her wedding because the groom could not read the newspaper without his spectacles. Not only was the wedding called off, a case against the groom and his family was also registered.

Archana, the bride from Jamalpur village of Sadar Kotwali area, was all set to marry Shivam, a resident of Banshi village. Until the day of the marriage, the bride's family was unaware of the groom's weak eyesight.

It was only when the bride and other women from her family noticed that the groom was wearing spectacles for a good part of the day of the wedding that they felt suspicious about it, and asked him to read a newspaper without the glasses as a test. The groom, who could not see without his glasses, failed the test. Consequently, through a unanimous decision of the bride's family, the marriage was called off.

The bride's father Arjun Singh said, "I had no idea that the groom's eyesight was so weak. My daughter, on knowing the fact, decided to call off the marriage." The bride's family then demanded that the groom's family return the cash and the motorcycle given as dowry, along with all the expenses that they had incurred for the marriage.

An FIR was lodged at a police station in Auraiya when the groom's family refused the demand. Bride's father also added that the Police had tried to sort the matter through mutual understanding, but the groom's family never turned up. (ANI)

