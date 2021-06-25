Left Menu

Kerala Women's Commission chief resigns over 'then you suffer' remarks

Faced with protests over her "then you suffer" remark to a domestic violence victim, the chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission MC Josephine on Friday tendered her resignation.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:40 IST
Chairperson of Kerala Women Commission Chairperson MC Josephine (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Faced with protests over her "then you suffer" remark to a domestic violence victim, the chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission MC Josephine on Friday tendered her resignation. Josephine's remarks during a phone in programme organised by a TV channel had elicited furious reactions with protestors taking to the streets demanding her resignation over what apparently has been taken as her insensitive handling of the woman caller.

Earlier in the day, Josephine had said: "I did not say this. There are women who are not willing to listen to us. We suggest women to file complaints making the case stronger as we cannot reach everywhere." "A woman on call said she was being tortured by her husband and mother-in-law. I got to know that she did not file a complaint. Later, I realised that I should not have reacted in such a manner. I would like to express regret if my words have hurt her," she had added.

Josephine, a CPM central committee member tendered her resignation after attending a meeting of the party today. (ANI)

Also Read: M C Josephine resigns as Ker Women's Commission chairperson after row over remarks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

