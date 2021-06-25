Left Menu

U.S.' Blinken says lack of IAEA-Iran monitoring deal a serious concern

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:43 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
The lack of a deal between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran for an interim agreement on monitoring Iran's atomic activities is a serious concern that has been communicated to Tehran, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Speaking during a news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Blinken said serious differences remained in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, but that he hoped an upcoming round of indirect talks would bridge them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

