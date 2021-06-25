Left Menu

PM meeting J&K leaders praiseworthy, will bring peace: Union minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modis talks with leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir is praiseworthy and it will establish peace, harmony and bring about development in place of terrorism there, Union Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:00 IST
PM meeting J&K leaders praiseworthy, will bring peace: Union minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir is ''praiseworthy'' and it will establish peace, harmony and bring about development in place of terrorism there, Union Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday. The prime minister had, on Thursday, met leaders of a coalition of mainstream parties of J&K in the national capital.

Replying to a query on the meeting, Tomar said, ''The leaders present in the meeting are very hopeful and I feel the initiative and vision of the PM is praiseworthy. It will lead to establishment of peace, harmony and development in place of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.'' He said peace and harmony was now prevailing in the UT post the scrapping of provisions of Article 370, adding that local bodies and panchayat polls were held there recently in a peaceful environment.

Speaking about his department, Tomar said the Union Panchayati Raj ministry had given substantial development funds to J&K, with focus on areas like agriculture and agri marketing.

Replying to a query on the farmers' protests underway against three new laws, Tomar said the Union government had spoken to one of the leaders of the stir 10-11 times in a 50-hour period.

He added that the Centre was always ready for talks with farmers so that problems the latter are facing can be resolved.

Tomar was speaking here on the sidelines of a MP BJP SC/ST Cell meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021