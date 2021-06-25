Left Menu

Macron says not in favour of kicking Hungary out of the EU

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:25 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said he is not in favour of excluding Hungary, where a law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality has just been voted, from the European Union.

"It's an existential question for Europeans, it's a big debate. I'm not in favour of using the article 50 (initiating an exclusion from the EU)", Macron told a news conference.

Earlier the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to respect LGBT rights or leave the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

