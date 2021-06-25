Macron says not in favour of kicking Hungary out of the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron said he is not in favour of excluding Hungary, where a law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality has just been voted, from the European Union.

"It's an existential question for Europeans, it's a big debate. I'm not in favour of using the article 50 (initiating an exclusion from the EU)", Macron told a news conference.

Earlier the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to respect LGBT rights or leave the European Union.

