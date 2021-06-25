Left Menu

J-K: Forces foil infiltration bid in Kupwara's Tangdhar, huge cache of arms seized

The security forces foiled an infiltration bid in the Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district and has recovered arms, ammunition and drugs left behind by the infiltrators, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Friday.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:28 IST
J-K: Forces foil infiltration bid in Kupwara's Tangdhar, huge cache of arms seized
Arms, ammunition and drugs recovered by security forces. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The security forces foiled an infiltration bid in the Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district and has recovered arms, ammunition and drugs left behind by the infiltrators, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Friday. According to the police, 7 Rashtriya Rifles and 87 battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) were part of the operation along with the police.

Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter to inform about the infiltration bid. "Kupwara Police along with 7RR and 87Bn BSF foiled infiltration bid at Tangdhar area. Recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs left behind by the infiltrators," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The arms and ammunition recovered include one AK-47, one pistol and two grenades. As many as six packets of Heroin drug with a market value of around Rs 30 crores were also recovered, it said.

Meanwhile, one unidentified terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out in the Hanjipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day. Kashmir Zone Police said that the operation is still in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021