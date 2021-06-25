Left Menu

Thailand to shut construction sites, seal off camps to contain virus

Thailand will close hundreds of construction sites and prevent workers from leaving their camps for a month, its prime minister said on Friday, in an effort to tackle the country's worst coronavirus outbreak so far. The order followed the emergence of more clusters in construction camps in the capital, which has 575 such sites in total housing about 81,000 workers.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:59 IST
Thailand to shut construction sites, seal off camps to contain virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand will close hundreds of construction sites and prevent workers from leaving their camps for a month, its prime minister said on Friday, in an effort to tackle the country's worst coronavirus outbreak so far. The order followed the emergence of more clusters in construction camps in the capital, which has 575 such sites in total housing about 81,000 workers. Since May, 37 clusters have been found in Bangkok camps.

Sites in some provinces near Bangkok and four in the south near Malaysia will also be closed from next week. "Let's implement this for a month. Things should improve then," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.

The labour ministry will compensate for the costs of halting construction projects, he said. Labour minister Suchart Chomklin said police will inspect camps for safety and make sure no one leaves, while authorities aim to test everyone inside. Many camp residents are migrant workers.

Details of measures targeting specific businesses and areas are expected to be announced before Monday, Prayuth said, adding that he wanted to avoid a blanket lockdown. He urged people in outbreaks areas to limit their movements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021