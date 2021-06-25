Farmers pushed to brink of penury, alleges UP Cong chief
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday attacked the Centre and state government, alleging that those who promised to double the farmers' income pushed them to the brink of penury.
Stressing that farmers are not getting the minimum support price (MSP) of their produce, Lallu said due to the BJP's misrule, high inflation, expensive fertilisers and electricity are resulting in accumulation of debt, which is forcing them to commit suicide.
Those who promised to double the income of farmers have committed the heinous crime of ''burying them along with agriculture in a deep pit'' and forcing them to wander for one square meal, the Congress leader said in a statement here. The all-round economic crisis has completely exposed the truth of BJP's new India, he added.
Lallu alleged that under the BJP government, farmers are not getting the cost of their produce and they are forced to run from pillar to post for it.
The increase in freight charges due to continuous hike in the price of diesel is affecting cost of consumer goods but the government is not making any effort to control it, he said. He claimed that the state's Yogi Adityanath government has failed on all fronts and is only cheating the public by misleading them.
