Left Menu

Haryana ex-minister Ajay Yadav lodges police complaint over Aadhaar misuse

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:11 IST
Haryana ex-minister Ajay Yadav lodges police complaint over Aadhaar misuse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav lodged a police complaint in Rewari alleging misuse of his Aadhaar card number by someone in Bihar to make purchases of urea fertliser.

He said he has been receiving messages on his mobile phone regarding the purchase.

Yadav told reporters in Rewari that he recently received three message on his mobile phone of making purchase of neem-coated urea from a dealer in Saharsa in Bihar.

The recent message received was for a purchase made for Rs 2,394.

"I received messages on my mobile number, saying the subsidy on the urea purchase made will be borne by the Government of India on behalf of the farmer," the Congress leader said.

He said after receiving the first message, he had alerted the Rewari deputy commissioner and an agriculture officer.

Yadav said after preliminary investigation, he was told that someone in Bihar could be misusing his Aadhaar card number.

"Thinking this may be part of some scam and someone may be cheating the real beneficiary farmers in Bihar, I lodged a police complaint on Thursday with the cyber crime police here," he said.

"I am an ex-minister from Haryana and a former six-time MLA, if my Aadhaar card is misused like this, what will be the fate of a common man? I urge the Centre and Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) to take immediate cognizance of the matter as this may be some sort of a fertilizer scam, which needs to be probed," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021