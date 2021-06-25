Left Menu

Station Commanders’ Conference of Western Air Command held

The CAS appreciated the swift response and high commitment shown by all bases in WAC in the recent standoff on our Northern frontiers despite the constraints posed by the ongoing pandemic.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) was the chief guest and was received by Air Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM, AOC-in-C WAC. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePROPalam)
The two day Station Commanders' Conference of Western Air Command was held on 24 and 25 Jun 21 in New Delhi. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the conference was conducted in a hybrid model where a few of the commanders attended through video teleconferencing. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) was the chief guest and was received by Air Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM, AOC-in-C WAC.

The CAS during his address emphasized the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance Op preparedness, further improvement in maintenance practices and ensuring robust physical and cybersecurity. He directed the commanders to ensure that the operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets are kept at the highest level.

The CAS appreciated the swift response and high commitment shown by all bases in WAC in the recent standoff on our Northern frontiers despite the constraints posed by the ongoing pandemic. The CAS complimented the response and efforts of each station in initiating tasks related to COVID-19.

He also appreciated the aerospace safety record of WAC and urged the Commanders to continue their efforts towards a safe operational environment. He underlined the future of IAF by enhancing operational capability through force structuring along with self-reliance and indigenization with an aim to transform the IAF into a potent Aerospace Power.

(With Inputs from PIB)

