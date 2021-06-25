C'garh: Demo forests to be developed in districts to promote plantation scheme

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to develop demo forests near all district headquarters in the state in an attempt to create awareness about the benefits of its recently-launched plantation scheme, an official said here on Friday.

The state government's Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Protsahan Yojna (chief minister plantation promotion scheme), which was launched earlier this month, has received tremendous response from people across the state, the official from the public relations department said.

Considering this, demo forests will be developed in an area of around 10 acres near the headquarters of all 27 districts to create awareness about the provisions and benefits of the scheme and to address people's queries about it, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the chief secretary to earmark government land for developing these demo forests, he said.

The plantation scheme is aimed at increasing the income of farmers, panchayats and forest committees, apart from protecting the environment, the official said.

The new scheme has been linked to the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, under which paddy growers of Kharif season 2020 will be benefited if they plant trees in the upcoming crop season instead of paddy, he said, adding that such farmers will be given an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre per year for the next three years.

“If commercial plantation is done from gram panchayat funds and if it is successful after a year, an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre will be given to such panchayats. Similarly, tree plantation done on revenue land on a commercial basis from the Joint Forest Management Committee funds will also get an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre after one year,'' the official said.

