Andhra Pradesh reports 4,458 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,458 new cases of COVID-19, 6,313 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the media bulletin, the state logged 18,71,475 total cases, 47,790 active cases and 8,11,157 total recoveries.

91,849 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. 4,458 of them are detected with COVID positive. Total recovered cases in the state are 18,11,157.

In the past 24 hours, 38 deaths are reported in Andhra Pradesh. Nine in Chittoor district, eight in Krishna district, five in Guntur district, four in East Godavari district, two each in Kurnool, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram districts, and one each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, West Godavari districts. (ANI)

