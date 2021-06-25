Left Menu

Delhi sees spell of rain, possibility of light showers predicted Saturday too

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday afternoon as parts of the national capital recieved a spell of light rainfall accompanied with gusty wind, providing relief from the hot sultry weather.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday afternoon as parts of the national capital recieved a spell of light rainfall accompanied with gusty wind, providing relief from the hot sultry weather. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Kilometre per hour over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and its adjoining regions and some regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two hours.

There is a possibility of very light rain in the city on Saturday, the MeT department said. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi & NCR ( Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Hodal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Bagpat, Baraut, Barsana, Nandgaon, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni Dehat, (UP), Rajgarh, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

The Met officials, however said said the onset of monsoon in the city is now likely only in July. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

