Chitrakoot, Mirzapur to get development councils; UP govt to table bills in Assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday has decided to table bills in the state Assembly for the formation of development councils for Chitrakoot and Mirzapur, a move aimed at promoting religious tourism.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:43 IST
Chitrakoot, Mirzapur to get development councils; UP govt to table bills in Assembly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ''The cabinet has approved to table the UP Shri Chitrakoot Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad Bill-2021 and the UP Vindhya Dham Teerth Vikas Bill-2021 in the Assembly and authorised the CM to take necessary decision in this regard,'' an official statement said here. The councils will be working to develop tourism, conserve cultural and other traditions. These will also help in generating direct and indirect employment in Chitrakoot and Mirzapur, famous for the Vindhyachal temple, it said. The cabinet also decided to provide 1,334 hectares of the Aviation Department for the development the international airport in Noida's Jewar.

The cabinet decided to provide 30 crore plants free of coast to all government departments and educational institutions for the plantation drive to be held this year. It approved a proposal of over Rs 285 crore for strengthening and modernisation of water distribution by 6,600 tube wells. The cabinet also gave nod to the transfer of land for the establishment of Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

