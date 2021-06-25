Left Menu

Anurag Thakur announces measures to ease tax compliance, PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday announced measures for easing income tax compliance during the fight against COVID-19 and additional relief measures for taxpayers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:47 IST
Anurag Thakur announces measures to ease tax compliance, PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday announced measures for easing income tax compliance during the fight against COVID-19 and additional relief measures for taxpayers. He said that the last date for linking the PAN card and the Aadhaar card has been extended from June 30 to September 30.

The minister told ANI that for the Vivad se Vishwas Scheme, payment without interest extension has been granted for two months from June 30 to August 31. The government had earlier extended the deadline for making payment under this direct tax dispute resolution scheme by two months till June 30.

"Closing the scheme in the next two months with interest by October 31," Thakur said. He said an extension of three months has been granted for tax deduction for people investing in residential houses.

"Another relief to the income taxpayers is time to invest in a residential house. For tax deduction extension for more than three months, the investment required to be made on or after April 1, can now be made up to September 30. So there is an extension of three months," he told ANI. The minister announced that the time limit for various compliances is extended by 15 days to two months or more.

"For filing Tax deduction at source (TDS) statements, time limit extended from June 30 to July 15. For issuing tax deduction certificates, from July 15 to July 31. For filing foreign remittance certificate, from July 15 to July 31. For the equalization levy, the extension has been given from June 30 to July 31. Extension for uploading of forms of no TDS claims cases is from July 15 to August 31.

"Objection to dispute resolution panel from June 1 to August 31 and the option to withdraw cases from settlement commission from June 27 to July 31," the Minister said. The minister also announced tax concessions to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 and said the amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by the employer or to a person by any person on account of coronavirus for 2019-20 and subsequent year won't be taxed in hands of an employee or the beneficiary.

The minister announced measures related to tax concessions for payment towards COVID treatment and death. Thakur told ANI that ex-gratia payment by the employer to an employee's family or by any person to any other person's family on the death of employee or any other person on account of COVID-19 for 2019-20 or subsequent year will be tax exempted.

Ex-gratia from any other person has been restricted to Rs 10 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021