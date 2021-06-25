Left Menu

IMD predicts thunderstorms over MP, Chhattisgarh, says cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand

India Meteorological Department said on Friday that a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and its neighbouring areas extending up to mid-tropospheric levels and is very likely to meander over the same area during the next three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:17 IST
India Meteorological Department said on Friday that a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and its neighbouring areas extending up to mid-tropospheric levels and is very likely to meander over the same area during the next three days. The weather office said in tweets that moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

It said that under the influence of cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over most parts of east and adjoining central India (Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and East Madhya Pradesh) during the next three days. There will be a reduction in rainfall intensity and distribution thereafter. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The IMD said that under the influence of strengthening of moist southwesterly winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over northeast India during the next five days. The weather office also said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next three days and very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya during subsequent three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

