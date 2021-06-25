Jharkhand says committed to arresting workers' out-migration by developing rural economy

The Jharkhand government on Friday said it is committed to arresting out-migration of workers by developing an agriculture-based rural economy and creating employment opportunities for them, an official statement said.

Solar power-based lift irrigation systems could play a pivotal role in it.

''The state government is working towards developing an agriculture-based rural economy, as a result of which farmers are moving towards multi-crop farming. It is committed to arresting out-migration of workers through an agriculture- based rural economy,'' the statement said.

During the annual budget for the financial year 2021- 22, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced a number of schemes to promote agriculture.

Renewable energy projects are proving beneficial for farmers, it said, adding that solar power-based lift irrigation was working wonders in the state.

Citing the example of Simdega, the statement said that the system is providing irrigation facilities to thousands of farmers in the district who now are able to do multi-cropping.

''Earlier, most of the farmers in Jharkhand did farming only during monsoon and migrated to other parts of the country after that in search of livelihood,'' the statement said.

It said more than 105 solar-based lift irrigation systems have been installed in Simdega alone, benefiting 5,000 families there.

