REUTERS EVENTS-TAKE A LOOK-Global Energy Transition

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:37 IST
Reuters Events' Global Energy Transition conference brings together leaders and change makers from across the public and private sectors to discuss the energy sector's transition to a more sustainable future. Main stories from the event:

> Reducing oil use to meet climate targets is tougher than cutting supply > Finance executives urge govt incentives to spur energy transition

> Norway sees huge interest in offshore wind, energy minister says > Cost cuts for green hydrogen key to wider adoption

> Offshore wind energy transforms foes into friends > Power CEOs defend role for natgas in shift to climate-friendly grid

> EDF calls for funding legislation for new UK nuclear power plant > Duke Energy CEO sees hurdles for Biden's decarbonization timeline

> Venture Global can build Louisiana carbon capture > Cities need cash to play leading climate role, OECD says

> Singapore wants global standards for green financing > Enel CEO joins call for halt to new fossil fuels

> Britain committed to holding COP26 climate conference in person > Grid modernization, technology will accelerate energy transition -Dell

> BP to stick with oil and gas for decades, CEO Looney says > Eni CEO says biorefinery business spin-off an option down the road

> Baker Hughes chief says regulatory incentives needed on emissions > Equinor CEO says govts need to open more offshore wind areas

> Shortage of people, materials can slow energy transition - Enel CEO > Governments, companies must cooperate on green targets - RWE CEO

> Rusal earning a small premium for low-carbon aluminium - EN+ > Big Oil move to offshore wind risks inflating seabed prices - Orsted

For more on the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference please click here (https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-global/) (Compiled by Jan Harvey, Marguerita Choy and Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

