Left Menu

DRDO successfully test-fires extended-range of Pinaka rocket

Twenty-five Enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:01 IST
DRDO successfully test-fires extended-range of Pinaka rocket
All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optical Tracking System deployed by ITR & Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).  Image Credit: Twitter(@DRDO_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing the development of Artillery Rocket Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired extended-range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) on 24th and 25th June 2021 at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

Twenty-five Enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of the Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kms.

All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optical Tracking System deployed by ITR & Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).

The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur. The development of the Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the Industry on the successful launch of Enhanced Pinaka Rockets. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021