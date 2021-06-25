Advanced Seafarer Wellness Centers to be provided at all ports: Mandaviya

'Day of the Seafarer-2021' was celebrated virtually on 25th June 2021 in the presence of a huge number of Maritime personalities, Seafarers and families in India and abroad by remembering the great efforts made by the seafarers to the civil society, giving thanks to them for their contribution to the world economy and appreciating the risks and personal costs they bear while on their jobs.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers offered his greetings to seafarers in his video message. The Minister assured that Advanced Seafarer Wellness Centers will be provided at all the ports. He mentioned that Government has planned in Maritime Vision 2030 for raising the number of Seafarers from 2,40,000 to above 5 Lakhs in the next ten years. Shri Mandaviya also wished that the share of Women seafarers shall be increased and the Maritime Training Institutes in India shall be prepared to impart the best training to the seafarers considering the new challenges in the shipping sector. The Minister also mentioned that Government has created a fund for the welfare of the seafarers.

Advertisement

'M.T. Swarna Krishan' being the 1st Indian Flag Vessel of Shipping Corporation of India with all Women Officers onboard was awarded in this function and the crew members shared their experience of the voyage on this historic vessel in India.

The meritorious seafarers were awarded for their excellent academic achievements in the year 2020. The seafarers and their family members presented lovely cultural performances.

The Chief Guest of the function, Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways greeted all the seafarers and their families on this day and appreciated the tremendous contribution made by the maritime community in keeping the global supply chain intact during the challenging times. He expressed that the development of new skill sets in the shipping industry shall be encouraged in the youngsters to create skilled manpower.

While addressing the gathering, Shri Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping informed the steps taken by the Government for the benefits of seafarers and their families. He mentioned that the seafarers will be helped in getting complete doses of Covid vaccination in time. He informed that dual degree courses in nautical and engineering disciplines having an emphasis on the new technology will be introduced from the next academic year to make the seafarers ready to accept new challenges to bridge the gap in traditional and modern technology in the shipping sector and keep their employability intact. He expressed that there is a need for increased participation of women in the maritime sector for enhancing productivity, efficiency and discipline.

A video message of Mr Kitack Lim, Hon'ble Secretary-General, International Maritime Organization (IMO) was played wherein he expressed that Seafarers continue to deliver for all of us and now, let's ensure that we deliver for them.

Shri Atul Ubale, Chairman of, National Maritime Day Celebrations (Organizing) Committee welcomed all dignitaries in the program and explained the background of the celebration of this Day.

Dr Raut Pandurang, Member Secretary, NMCDC (Central) Committee presented the vote of thanks and the programme concluded with the National Anthem.

(With Inputs from PIB)