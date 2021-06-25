Judge rejects Chauvin's request for new trial in Floyd death
A judge has rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's request for a new trial in George Floyd's death.
Judge Peter Cahill denied the request Friday, saying defense attorney Eric Nelson has not shown that abused its discretion and denied Chauvin the right to a fair trial.
Chauvin, 45, pinned Floyd to a Minneapolis street for about 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020, ignoring the Black man's cries of “I can't breathe” and the shouts of onlookers. Bystander video of Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis, some violent, and quickly spread around the world.
