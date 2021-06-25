Left Menu

Washington says it sees little scope for deal-making at WTO this year

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:17 IST
Washington says it sees little scope for deal-making at WTO this year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A U.S. delegate told the World Trade Organization on Friday that he saw "very little scope for negotiated outcomes" ahead of a major ministerial conference set for later this year, citing the difficulties of negotiating in person among the challenges.

"While we would like to see a successful MC12, we must be pragmatic with respect to the circumstances in which we are operating," U.S. Charge d'Affaires David Bisbee told a members-only meeting in a statement seen by Reuters.

The WTO's 164 members are set to negotiate a range of topics at the meeting in November and December, the global trade watchdog's 12th such conference, including trade and the pandemic as well as agriculture and fisheries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021