LeT terrorist surrenders in J-K's Shopian encounter, unidentified terrorist killed

One unidentified terrorist was killed and another terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:19 IST
Encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. . Image Credit: ANI
One unidentified terrorist was killed and another terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. "ShopianEncounterUpdate: Second terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT surrendered alongwith AK 56 rifle during live encounter. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police.

One unidentified terrorist was killed in the encounter with security forces. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

