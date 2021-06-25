Left Menu

Punjab CM asks state's power corporation to ensure 8- hour uninterrupted supply to farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to ensure 8-hours of uninterrupted power supply to farmers, and purchase deficient power from outside the state at any cost to prevent any supply disruption in the ongoing sowing season.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:21 IST
Punjab CM asks state's power corporation to ensure 8- hour uninterrupted supply to farmers
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to ensure 8-hours of uninterrupted power supply to farmers, and purchase deficient power from outside the state at any cost to prevent any supply disruption in the ongoing sowing season. According to a press statement, Chairing a high-level meeting to review the power supply to the farmers during the ongoing Kharif season, the Chief Minister also directed the Finance Department to release Rs 500 crore to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to tide over the financial crunch faced amid the pandemic. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who was present at the meeting, assured that his department would release these funds without delay.

PSPCL earlier informed the meeting that it was facing a severe financial crunch as a result of a slowdown in consumption and revenue collection in the last one year due to the pandemic crisis. Reiterating his government's commitment to providing a continuous 8-hour supply to farmers in Punjab for sowing their crops, the Chief Minister directed PSPCL to purchase deficient power, if needed from outside the state at any cost, to meet the government's commitment to the farmers. There should be no disruption of power supply to the farmers, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021