50 cases of Delta Plus COVID-19 variant recorded in India: Govt sources

As many as 50 cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been recorded across 11 states in India, government sources said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj As many as 50 cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been recorded across 11 states in India, government sources said on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry, during a press conference earlier in the day, had informed that as many as 48 Delta Plus cases have been reported in the country, while the government sources told ANI that 50 cases of Delta Plus have been reported. The sources further said that deaths of two Covid-19 patients positive for the Delta Plus variant have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far, both of whom had not taken vaccines.

The Delta Plus Covid-19 positive cases reported are from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Karnataka. "Wherever you find a cluster, you have to contain it," said Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava.

The government, however, said that at this time the spread is still 'very localised'. The virus strain has been isolated and is being cultured by the ICMR - NIV and tests to check its resistance to existing COVID vaccines were ongoing, the govt added

The government has also said 'delta plus' variant cases had been reported from 12 other countries, including the US and UK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

