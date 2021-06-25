Left Menu

NIA arrests absconding fake Indian currency note racketeer from W Bengal

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested from West Bengal an accused in Fake Indian Currency Notes case of Bengaluru in 2018 and who had been absconding, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:39 IST
NIA arrests absconding fake Indian currency note racketeer from W Bengal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested from West Bengal an accused in Fake Indian Currency Notes case of Bengaluru in 2018 and who had been absconding, officials said. The NIA arrested one absconding accused namely Jahiruddin SK alias Jahir, a resident of Par Sujapur village of Murshidabad, in RC26/2018/NIA/DLI, the agency said in a press statement.

Jahiruddin SK has been produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Malda today seeking transit warrant to produce Jahiruddin SK before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru. The case was originally registered as FIR dated August 7, 2018 in Madanayakanahally Police Station in Bengaluru relating to seizure of fake Indian currency notes having face value of Rs 6,84,000 in denomination of Rs 2000 from four accused persons.

NIA had re-registered the case as RC26/2018/NIA/DLI dated September 6, 2018 and taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed three charge sheets against six accused persons. Investigation has revealed that absconding accused Jahiruddin SK is a close aide of arrested accused persons Abdul Kadir and Sabiruddin who had procured FICN from their associates in Bangladesh and supplied the same to their other associates in India for circulation in various parts of the country.

Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021