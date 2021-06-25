Maharashtra first state to cross 3 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, says senior state official
Maharashtra has become the first state to administer over 3 crore COVID vaccine, said Dr Pradip Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Health Department of Friday.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to administer over 3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Dr Pradip Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health Department, said on Friday. He said the state successfully crossed the mark at 2 pm on Friday.
A total of 4,80, 954 residents of the state were vaccinated till 7 pm today taking the cumulative count of vaccines administered to 3,02,71,606. "Maharashtra has been at the forefront of vaccination from the very beginning," Pradip Vyas said.
Maharashtra has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country. The recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 95.94 per cent and a total of 57,72,799 patients have recovered from the disease so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 3
- 02
- 71
- Maharashtra
- Health Department
ALSO READ
Mexico reports 3,855 new coronavirus cases, 253 more deaths
EXCLUSIVE-Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray in famine -U.N. document
Mumbai innovator develops 3 robots to assist healthcare workers, patients amid COVID
OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch
No 1 Djokovic, 13-time French champ Nadal to meet in semis