Terrorists lob grenade towards police station in J-K's Anantnag
Unidentified terrorists lobbed a hand grenade towards Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.
ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:14 IST
Unidentified terrorists lobbed a hand grenade towards Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. At about 2035 hours today, unknown terrorists lobbed a hand grenade towards Bijbehara Police Station which exploded without causing any damage, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway to nab the terrorists. "Area cordoned & search underway to nab the culprits, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.(ANI)
