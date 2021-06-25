Left Menu

Terrorists lob grenade towards police station in J-K's Anantnag

Unidentified terrorists lobbed a hand grenade towards Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:14 IST
Terrorists lob grenade towards police station in J-K's Anantnag
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified terrorists lobbed a hand grenade towards Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. At about 2035 hours today, unknown terrorists lobbed a hand grenade towards Bijbehara Police Station which exploded without causing any damage, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway to nab the terrorists. "Area cordoned & search underway to nab the culprits, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021