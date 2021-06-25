Terrorists lob grenade towards police station in J-K's Anantnag

Unidentified terrorists lobbed a hand grenade towards Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. At about 2035 hours today, unknown terrorists lobbed a hand grenade towards Bijbehara Police Station which exploded without causing any damage, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway to nab the terrorists. "Area cordoned & search underway to nab the culprits, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.(ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)