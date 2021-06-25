Haryana farmers' march towards Governor's house on June 26

Farmers from Haryana will march to the Governor's house here on June 26 and submit a memorandum to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre's three new agri-marketing laws.

The memorandum to the President will be sent through the Governor, said the BKU (Chaduni), a farmer union part of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leading the stir. Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will observe June 26 as the ''Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day'' to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

The BKU (Chaduni) said on the call of the SKM, farmers of Haryana will submit a memorandum to the state Governor in Chandigarh.

The protesting farmers will assemble in the morning at Panchkula from where they will march towards the Raj Bhawan, it said.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the farmers' programme, tight security arrangements have been put in place by the Chandigarh Police.

According to a statement issued by the Chandigarh traffic police, 13 entry and exit points in Chandigarh will remain closed on June 26 from 10 am to 6 pm.

"In view of the law and order situation in the city, following entry/exit points will remain closed on June 26 from 10 am to 6 pm. These are Mullanpur barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Sector 5/8 turn, Hirsa Singh Chowk, Sector 7/8 turn, Lake turn, Sector 7 residence cut opposite PRB, Golf turn, Gursagar Sahib turn, Maulijagran bridge, Housing Board near bridge, Kishangarh turn and Matour Barrier," the statement said.

''Therefore, the general public is advised not to use these routes and to stay at home except in case of any emergency,'' it said.

Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the withdrawal of these three laws and that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws.

The government last held talks with farmer leaders on January 22. The talks between the two sides came to a halt after a January 26 tractor parade by farmers in Delhi turned violent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)