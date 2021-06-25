Left Menu

Building medical oxygen storage facilities in districts crucial in COVID crisis: Linde India MD

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:13 IST
Building medical oxygen storage facilities in districts crucial in COVID crisis: Linde India MD
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Building liquid oxygen storage facilities in districts of West Bengal is crucial to meet requirement of the life-saving gas, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, an official of an oxygen-producing company said on Friday.

Such storage units are necessary even though pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants are being installed to meet demand for medical oxygen, he said.

''Building liquid oxygen storage facilities at the district level is crucial to manage any spike in demand. This should be done even though PSA oxygen generating plants are being set up,'' Linde India Ltd managing director Abhijit Banerjee said at an interactive session with the Bengal Chamber.

''We must have an arrangement for optimal management and need backups of PSA machines during power outages and maintenance,'' he said.

In the first wave of coronavirus infection, demand for medical oxygen was around two to three times of average consumption of 850 tonnes per day in the pre-COVID period.

Demand soared by 11 times to about 10,000 tonnes a day amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, he said.

Linde India ramped up its production to 2,900 tonnes per day to strengthen the supply of medical oxygen, the official said.

The company was in dialogue with policymakers to do away with redundant oxygen storage rules, which are among many hurdles for the installation of such facilities, Banerjee added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021