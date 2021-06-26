Left Menu

Iran says has no obligation to respond to IAEA request on monitoring deal

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 00:30 IST
Iran has no obligation to respond to the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA's request regarding an extension of a monitoring deal, the Iranian envoy to the body was quoted as saying on Friday, after the agency's head said an immediate response from Iran was needed.

Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi "said that Iran was not required to comply" to the IAEA head's request, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

