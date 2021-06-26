Left Menu

Iran should engage IAEA 'without further delay' -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 02:15 IST
Iran should engage the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) without delay to ensure the U.N. nuclear watchdog's ability to monitor its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal remains in place, a U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

"Iran should engage the IAEA without further delay to ensure appropriate measures remain in place so the IAEA's continuity of knowledge on JCPOA monitoring can be readily re-established," the U.S. official said, referring to the nuclear deal formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)

