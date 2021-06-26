Left Menu

Kotkapura police firing case: Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear before SIT today

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal will appear before the special investigation team (SIT) in Chandigarh at 11 am today in connection with the Kotkapura police firing case.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal will appear before the special investigation team (SIT) in Chandigarh at 11 am today in connection with the Kotkapura police firing case. Earlier on June 22, the SIT had questioned former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

In the Kotkapura police firing incident, police opened fire at people protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015. Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at Sukhbir and said that today new SIT inches closer to justice for Punjab's soul and you are crying of political interference.

"6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab's Soul & you cry of political interference.. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs," Siddu said in a tweet. The SAD president on Friday alleged that a new SIT formed after the old one was indicted over political interference and it is being run by the state vigilance department, so nothing has changed.

"While farmers suffer, CM is busy keeping Gandhi family happy & has accepted @RahulGandhi's directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases. New SIT formed after old one was indicted over political interference, is being run by state vigilance dept, so nothing has changed," he tweeted. (ANI)

