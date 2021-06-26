Left Menu

Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express train derails in Maharashtra, all passengers safe

Goa-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Konkan Railways informed.

ANI | Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 11:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Goa-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Konkan Railways informed.The train was going to Madgaon in Goa when it derailed in Ratnagiri as the train wheel came off the track. The CPRO further informed that no injury or causality was reported.

"The front wheel of Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madgaon Junction Rajdhani superfast special (Delhi-Goa Rajdhani express) came off the track and the train derailed in Ratnagiri at 4.15 am today. No injury or casualty report," the official stated. A small boulder from the tunnel hitting one wheel of the train is believed to be the reason for derailment.

The CPRO said that the track was made fit at 8:18 am, thereafter; the train left the site at 8:45 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

