Left Menu

J-K: Terrorist neutralised in encounter with security forces in Shopian's Hanjipora area, operation underway

Security forces have gunned down a terrorist during operation Hanjipora, which was launched here in Shopian on Friday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 13:02 IST
J-K: Terrorist neutralised in encounter with security forces in Shopian's Hanjipora area, operation underway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have gunned down a terrorist during operation Hanjipora, which was launched here in Shopian on Friday. In a statement, the Northern Command of the Army said that the second terrorist has surrendered on persuasion.

"Op Hanjipora, Shopian. A joint operation was launched yesterday afternoon based on inputs. Area cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued. One terrorist eliminated initially. On persuasion, the second terrorist surrendered," the Northern Command of Army said in a tweet. Operation Hanjipora is still in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021