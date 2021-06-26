Left Menu

Central Railway restores Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train with 'Vistadome coach'

The Central Railways restored Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train services with a 'Vistadome coach' from Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 13:21 IST
Central Railway restores Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train with 'Vistadome coach'
Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Railways restored Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train services with a 'Vistadome coach' from Saturday. Speaking about the Vistadome coach, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railways said, "The air-conditioned coach has glass panels on the roof and has large windows."

"Seats can rotate up to180 degrees, and the doors are button-operated," he added. Keeping the security of the passengers in mind, a total of six CCTV cameras have been installed in the coach.

He said that passengers have booked all 44 seats of the coach for Vistadome's first trip, and the authorities are hoping to receive the same response in the future. "Vistadome coach will offer unhindered views of valley, river, waterfalls, and much more on the Mumbai-Pune route, especially in the monsoon season," a commuter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021