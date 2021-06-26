Central Railway restores Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train with 'Vistadome coach'

The Central Railways restored Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train services with a 'Vistadome coach' from Saturday. Speaking about the Vistadome coach, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railways said, "The air-conditioned coach has glass panels on the roof and has large windows."

"Seats can rotate up to180 degrees, and the doors are button-operated," he added. Keeping the security of the passengers in mind, a total of six CCTV cameras have been installed in the coach.

He said that passengers have booked all 44 seats of the coach for Vistadome's first trip, and the authorities are hoping to receive the same response in the future. "Vistadome coach will offer unhindered views of valley, river, waterfalls, and much more on the Mumbai-Pune route, especially in the monsoon season," a commuter said. (ANI)

