Ayodhya should manifest finest Indian traditions, developmental transformation: PM Modi

Ayodhya should manifest the finest of Indian traditions and developmental transformation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during a virtual review meeting of the future vision of Ayodhya's development with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to sources. The Prime Minister described Ayodhya as a city 'etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian'.

"Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations. Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims," PM Modi said, as per sources. He further said that development should be such that coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetimes.

Speaking about blending identity with infrastructure, the Prime Minister said, "Developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future. At the same time, the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress but begin now. It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways." Further, PM Modi said that in the same way Lord ram had the ability to bring people together, developmental works in Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth. He called for the skills of the talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city. (ANI)

