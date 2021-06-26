Left Menu

Police use water cannon as farmers break through barricades at Chandigarh-Mohali border

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 15:22 IST
Police on Saturday used a water cannon to disperse farmers as they broke through barricades at Chandigarh-Mohali border, trying to march towards the Punjab governor's house here.

One of the protesting farmers climbed on top of a water cannon vehicle.

Officials said heavy police force was deployed in Chandigarh following a call by farmers to march towards the governor's house here and submit a memorandum to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre's three new farm laws.

A large number of farmers, including women, from several parts of Punjab assembled at Amb Sahib gurudwara in Mohali before moving towards Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Similarly in Haryana, farmers from several parts of the state gathered at Nada Sahib gurudwara in Panchkula and headed towards the Raj Bhavan.

In view of the farmers' protest march, the Haryana Police has made security arrangements at Chandigarh-Panchkula border.

Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year demanding the withdrawal of these three laws and that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws.

The government last held talks with farmer leaders on January 22. The talks between the two sides came to a halt after a January 26 tractor parade by farmers in Delhi turned violent.

