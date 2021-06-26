Left Menu

3-year-old girl, her father killed in Andhra road accident

A three-year-old girl and her father were killed in a road accident near Chinnimpeta village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:23 IST
3-year-old girl, her father killed in Andhra road accident
A visual of the area where the incident took place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl and her father were killed in a road accident near Chinnimpeta village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. G Kruparao, 35, a resident of Yarravaram village in Eleswaram Mandal and his three-year-old daughter died on the spot after the two wheeler they were riding on was hit by an unidentified vehicle late on Friday. Kruparao's wife who was riding pillion is currently hospitalised with injuries.

"On Friday evening, Kruparao visited nearby Ommangi village in Prathipadu Mandal on a two-wheeler along with his 3-year-old daughter Sanjana and his wife Amulya. They were returning to their village at around 9 pm, when the accident took place," said Eleswaram sub inspector, Vidyasagar. "An unidentified vehicle hit two-wheeler and Kruparao and his daughter died on the spot. His wife was injured and is undergoing treatment at Prathipadu government hospital. Her condition is now stable," informed the sub inspector.

Kruparao also has a 4-year-old son named Satvik. As per the police officer, a case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

