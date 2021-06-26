Left Menu

AICGVOA urges govt to check diesel prices, vaccinate workers in transport sector on priority

New Delhi, Jun 26 PTI All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Associations AICGVOA has demanded that the government immediately arrest the upward trend in diesel prices and called for vaccination of drivers and workers in transportation space on priority. Drivers and workers in transportation space should be vaccinated for COVID-19 on priority, it said.

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners' Associations (AICGVOA) has demanded that the government immediately arrest the upward trend in diesel prices and called for vaccination of drivers and workers in transportation space on priority. AICGVOA in a letter to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari demanded that the government carry out an extensive study of the impact of COVID-19 on the transport sector to estimate the loss and take corrective action.

''First and foremost, the government must immediately arrest the upward trend in the price of diesel... Drivers and workers in transportation space should be vaccinated for COVID-19 on priority,'' it said. AICGVOA also urged the government to announce a tax holiday for toll fee, road tax, state tax and other miscellaneous taxes for the current financial year. '' If road tax, insurance, driver's minimum salary, etc are fixed by the government and the operational capability of the vehicle is fixed by the vehicle manufacturer, the least the government can do is to fix a minimum freight rate as per Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act,'' it said. It also demanded that the government brings in major reforms and discounts, short of which the downward trend of operator profitability cannot be curtailed. '' Like last year, there should be an EMI moratorium till 31 December 2021. .... All seizure of vehicles following NPA must follow Supreme Court guidelines,'' it said.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

The rate of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, had crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan as well in a couple of places in Odisha. Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates. Oil prices have climbed on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude soared past the USD 75 per barrel mark, the first time since April 2019.

