Soccer-Wales v Denmark teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship last-16 match between Wales and Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, ﻿Chris Mepham, ﻿Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain), ﻿Kieffer Moore

Advertisement

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard, ﻿Jens Stryger Larsen; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, ﻿﻿Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)