Left Menu

Soccer-Wales v Denmark teams

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:18 IST
Soccer-Wales v Denmark teams
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Following are the teams for the European Championship last-16 match between Wales and Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, ﻿Chris Mepham, ﻿Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain), ﻿Kieffer Moore

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard, ﻿Jens Stryger Larsen; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, ﻿﻿Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021