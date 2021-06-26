Soccer-Wales v Denmark teams
Following are the teams for the European Championship last-16 match between Wales and Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.
Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain), Kieffer Moore
Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard, Jens Stryger Larsen; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite
