Govt launches website for 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'

The central government launched a website for its Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), a campaign against substance abuse, on Saturday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The website was launched by Social Justice and Empowerment minister Thawaarchand Gehlot in the presence of ministers of state Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ramdas Athawale and Ratan Lal Kataria.

Raising concerns over the issue of drug addiction, Gehlot said that as per the National Comprehensive Survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, there are more than 60 million drug users in the country, of which a large number are in the age group of 10-17 years.

''There are more than 500 voluntary organisations across the country which are assisted financially under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction scheme of the ministry,'' he said.

These NGOs have been actively involved in the implementation of the drug-free India campaign, the minister said.

Volunteers and outreach workers of these organisations have gone door to door, village to village and nearby localities to educate people about the ill-effects of drug abuse and have assisted the rehabilitation of victims of substance abuse, he added.

Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary R Subrahmanyam said a lot of work has already been done under the NMBA, and soon over 100 districts will be declared drug-free.

''About 272 high burden districts were selected under NMBA. Nearly 8,000 youth volunteers have been going door to door and canvassing against substance abuse. We hope that as a part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence, we will soon be able to declare at least 100 districts drug-free,'' the secretary explained.

