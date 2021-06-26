Left Menu

Kerala govt considering setting up separate courts for women: CM

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:57 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Thiruvananthapuram, June 26 (PTI): The Kerala government on Saturday said that it planned to set up separate courts to try crimes against women, to enable them to get speedier justice.

''The state government will consider setting up separate courts to try crimes against women, which will also help in delivering speedy justice. We will also consider ward-level awareness schemes to counter domestic violence cases against women.

When an issue crops up, the ward-level mechanism can swiftly interfere. The local self-government bodies play a major role in this regard,'' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

HE was speaking at an online function to mark the inauguration of various projects under the Home department including new police stations constructed in the state.

Recently, the state has seen a rise in news reports with regard to crimes against women, including domestic violence.

In the online function, Vijayan inaugurated newly constructed buildings for police stations at Ramankary, Edathua in Alappuzha district, Thrithala in Palakkad district and Chokli in Kannur district.

''The Ramankary and Edathua police stations, which were completely destroyed in the 2018 floods, were reconstructed seven feet above ground level in order to brave the floods,'' a state government release said.

The police stations have a reading room, child-friendly area, feeding room and a room for transgenders, among others.

The CM also inaugurated the Kannur Rural district police office, upper subordinate quarters in Kozhikode, new barracks at Agali in Palakkad district, district-level training centres at Kollam and Thrissur and the Malabar special police museum, conserving rare police documents and district level forensic labs, at Ernakulam and Malappuram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

