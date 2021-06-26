Left Menu

Maha: Two monkeys found dead in Thane locality

Two monkeys were found dead in the Wagle Estate locality here in Maharashtra on Saturday, civic officials said. While one of the monkeys was found lying dead on the ground near the bus depot another was found hanging from a tree branch, Thane Municipal Corporations TMCs Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:59 IST
Two monkeys were found dead in the Wagle Estate locality here in Maharashtra on Saturday, civic officials said. While one of the monkeys was found lying dead on the ground near the bus depot another was found hanging from a tree branch, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC's) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. The carcasses were handed over to the forest department, he said. A few months ago, some monkeys had died of electrocution in the same locality.

