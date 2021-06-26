Left Menu

CM directs withdrawal of ration cards from ineligible beneficiaries

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:29 IST
CM directs withdrawal of ration cards from ineligible beneficiaries
Sarma also stressed minimizing the transportation cost of essential commodities and said that from now onwards the cooperative societies will have to play the role of supervisors to ensure proper implementation of NFSA. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday directed the concerned authorities to take steps for withdrawal of ration cards from all ineligible beneficiaries above the poverty line.

The chief minister, reviewing the implementation of the National Food Security Act state with officials of the Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Department (FCS&CA), Cooperation Department, directed that the rules be amended to ensure Rs 143 to every fair price shop as transportation charge for each quintal of ration.

The FCS&CA Department will be allocated funds from now onwards from the budget for providing to all village panchayat cooperative societies and this step would significantly help the poor people, the chief minister observed that such steps would significantly benefit the poor people.

Sarma also stressed minimizing the transportation cost of essential commodities and said that from now onwards the cooperative societies will have to play the role of supervisors to ensure proper implementation of NFSA.

He also directed that the number of fair price shops is rationalised according to the number of ration cardholders.

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation departments Atul Bora and senior government officials were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021