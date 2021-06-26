Left Menu

Haryana logs 121 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hrs

Haryana reported 121 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:44 IST
Haryana logs 121 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday. According to the state health department, Haryana also witnessed 227 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin, there are 1,804 cases in the state. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 7,68,263 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 7,57,091.

As many as 9,368 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state. 29,982 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot.

Also, the country saw a total of 64,527 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 2,91,28,267. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021